Steelers LB Myles Jack Out With Groin Injury

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have their starting linebacker on the field in Carolina.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have their starting inside linebacker available as they take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. The team announced their inactive which included both Jack and quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is still in the concussion protocol.

Jack came into the weekend listed as doubtful due to a groin injury. He practiced just once throughout the week, working in a limited capacity. He then went through walk-through with the team and was upgraded to questionable.

Devin Bush and Robert Spillane will start at inside linebacker. Rookie Mark Robinson is active for his third game and could get some defensive action for the first time this season. Marcus Allen is also available.

Jack has started all 12 games this season, recording 100 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

AllSteelers

