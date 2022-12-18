Remember, Honor, and Teach: Wreaths Across America remembers those who have served

Wreaths Across America honors those who have served 02:03

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Each December, thousands of Americans at cemeteries across the nation take a moment to honor and remember our veterans ahead of the holidays.

It's part of the Wreaths Across America organization.

This year, more than 15,000 wreaths were purchased and placed on the graves at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

For the first time since the pandemic started, volunteers and families across the region gathered together at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to lay the wreaths on the graves of those who served and are no longer with us.

"It's a cold day, the snow is falling, and it's a beautiful day to be putting wreaths out at the national cemetery," said Ed Hajduk, the cemetery director.

Over 23,000 veterans are buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies and the goal of the program is to place a wreath at every grave - to remember, honor, and teach.

"To have all these people showing up today to remember, to honor, and to teach and help us place the wreaths for the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it's wonderful," said Bonnie Wishner of Strabane.

"This is also to teach our younger generations on what it cost to be free," added Hajduk. "If you look around the cemetery, each one of these headstones that you see is the cost that it takes to be free."

A small ceremony was held at the cemetery on Saturday with nearly 2,000 people in attendance.

"Means so much to the whole family," said Ashley Schmider, a South Fayette resident. "It's so awesome we have a national cemetery right here in our backyard and that we can come to visit it all the time and really remember the service to the country."

The Schmider family said their loved one passed away in October and he was a member of the Army.

They said having him there is a way to remember his live and service for the country.