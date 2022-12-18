ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keys to the Game: Pacers 117, Celtics 112

After trailing by 30 points Wednesday night, the Celtics sliced that deficit all the way down to five with 3:01 remaining in the game. The crowd was behind them, preparing to erupt after watching a miraculous comeback. That never happened, however, because Indiana’s top playmaker silenced everyone in the building....
BOSTON, MA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dallas’ Jason Kidd Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which...
DALLAS, TX
Carlisle Calls Brogdon, Celtics Pairing a ‘Perfect Situation’

Malcolm Brogdon has transitioned into an entirely different role with a new team this season and has done so effortlessly. His former coach, Rick Carlisle, isn’t the least bit surprised. After being the leading scorer and a primary playmaker for Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers last season, Brogdon was traded to...
BOSTON, MA
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets

Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
Brooklyn Nets put up franchise-record 91 points in 1st half vs. Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
C’s Making Strides on Defense Despite Offensive Slump

BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics have been struggling on the offensive end of late, they’ve been quietly making strides on the other side of the ball. Their recent shooting slump has understandably been a hot topic, given their 4-5 record in December, but their defensive gains are more noteworthy in the long run, considering how potent their offense has proven to be for most of the season.
BOSTON, MA
Dynamic rookies Ivey, Duren brighten Pistons long-term outlook

If the Pistons present isn’t what they or their fans imagined it would be just a few months ago – though those imaginings likely didn’t allow for the prolonged absence of Cade Cunningham – their future outlook has gotten rosier despite the pall an 8-26 record might cast.
DETROIT, MI
Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

The Pacers will hit the floor once more before Christmas, as Indiana (16-16) takes on the Heat (16-16) on Friday night in Miami in the third meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams split two earlier meetings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers prevailing on Nov. 4 and the Heat coming out on top on Dec. 12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porzingis shines on both ends for Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis was acquired by the Wizards on February 10, 2022 via trade with the Dallas Mavericks and made a noticeable impact on the team from the start. In his 17 games for the Wizards last season, Porzingis put up over 22 points and eight rebounds per game. Now at age 27 and in his eighth season, he’s gotten even better.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pelicans shootaround update: Larry Nance Jr. game-time decision for shorthanded New Orleans

New Orleans already will be playing without two frontcourt starters Thursday vs. San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) and potentially won’t have its top frontcourt reserve, either, but Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable against the Spurs. The 29-year-old said after shootaround that a decision on his status will be determined this evening in the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Denver Nuggets share holiday cheer with children at Mount Saint Vincent

Members of the Denver Nuggets stopped in on Monday to hang out with young people from Mount Saint Vincent, which offers education, therapy and care for children who have suffered through trauma. Breanna Graves, clinical manager at Mount Saint Vincent, said she was pleased to have the players visit, noting...
DENVER, CO
NBA imposes penalty on Knicks for early free agency discussions

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25K

NEW YORK – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Kidd was assessed...
DALLAS, TX
Bullish on Bogey: Casey stumps for Bogdanovic’s All-Star candidacy

Dwane Casey’s peers, charged with filling out All-Star rosters, always lean heavily toward rewarding players from winning teams. Casey hopes they can look past the Pistons record and recognize the brilliance of Bojan Bogdanovic for what it is. “I hope people don’t look at our record, a rebuilding team,...
DETROIT, MI
Chuck Checks In - 12.22.2022

FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Bulls 110 Atlanta 108. (Bulls: 13-18, 6-11 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Hawks: Young: 34 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 11. Hawks: Okongwu: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan, LaVine and White each with 5. Hawks: Murray: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chase Down Pod - Cavs Keep Rolling vs Bucks

The Cavaliers held off a furious Bucks rally to win their fifth consecutive game and move within a game of the best record in the entire NBA. Justin and Carter react to the win and discuss what it means for the team. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
CLEVELAND, OH
Spicy Night At The Garden

Madison Square Garden holds a special place in the hearts of many. Considered “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” especially for hoopers, the Mecca of Basketball is the arena. Willis Reed’s hobbled entrance for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals before the New York Knicks won their...

