Duncan providing incentivizes to relocate to city

DUNCAN, Okla. — Those looking to move to Stephens County now have more reasons too.

“Move Duncan” is a talent relocation incentive being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) in partnership with the local business community to attract workers.

“Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000 when they choose to move to Stephens County, Oklahoma. The incentive is paid over a 3-year period, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 per year for 2 years after.

Other Eligibility and program details:

Job must pay a minimum of $50k/year with full benefits, exceptions exist for certain industries of high need.

Qualifying home must be purchased within Stephens County.

Candidate cannot currently live or work in Stephens County.

Candidate must work remotely or in identified industries.

Candidate must sign letter of intent to live in Stephens County for at least four years.

Accepted candidate must move to Stephens County within six months of being accepted or reapply for consideration.

As candidates apply, they will be reviewed and considered. Incomes above county average, industries of need, and family size will all be taken into consideration.

“The workforce shortage is a challenge across the country. “Move Duncan” is the newest program in a series of efforts by Duncan to recruit and retain talent in Stephens County,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “There is a lot of movement of people across the country. Individuals are tired of being restricted in the state they may have been living in and now want an opportunity to relocate. DAEDF is partnering with the business community to offer this new relocation incentive.”

