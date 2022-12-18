ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Duncan providing incentivizes to relocate to city

KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atZEJ_0jmqu06x00

DUNCAN, Okla. — Those looking to move to Stephens County now have more reasons too.

“Move Duncan” is a talent relocation incentive being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) in partnership with the local business community to attract workers.

“Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000 when they choose to move to Stephens County, Oklahoma. The incentive is paid over a 3-year period, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 per year for 2 years after.

Other Eligibility and program details:

  • Job must pay a minimum of $50k/year with full benefits, exceptions exist for certain industries of high need.
  • Qualifying home must be purchased within Stephens County.
  • Candidate cannot currently live or work in Stephens County.
  • Candidate must work remotely or in identified industries.
  • Candidate must sign letter of intent to live in Stephens County for at least four years.
  • Accepted candidate must move to Stephens County within six months of being accepted or reapply for consideration.
  • As candidates apply, they will be reviewed and considered. Incomes above county average, industries of need, and family size will all be taken into consideration.

“The workforce shortage is a challenge across the country. “Move Duncan” is the newest program in a series of efforts by Duncan to recruit and retain talent in Stephens County,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “There is a lot of movement of people across the country. Individuals are tired of being restricted in the state they may have been living in and now want an opportunity to relocate. DAEDF is partnering with the business community to offer this new relocation incentive.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

The City of Lawton, Oklahoma Warming Center is Now Open

Mother Nature sure is being moody! She's decided to drop the temperatures below freezing over the next few days, not only that, there are high winds, ice, sleet, and snow. Needless to say, it's going to be a very interesting couple of days. Due to the extreme cold, the City of Lawton has opened a warming center.
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Homeless encampment in Norman to be cleared out at request of ODOT

NORMAN, Okla. — A homeless encampment in Norman is set to be cleared out at the request of transportation officials. The deadline to leave is just days before dangerous winter weather is moving in. KOCO 5 looked into the reason the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for this. "So...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

After flip from ND to Oregon, 5-star signs with Oklahoma

Peyton Bowen, the highly rated defensive back who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma on Thursday. Bowen's flip from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks during a ceremony at his high school in Denton, Texas,...
EUGENE, OR
kswo.com

Murder charge amended in 2020 stabbing death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge. Alex Dill is charged with First Degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas. His charge was amended from second degree murder, which itself had been amended from Dill’s initial charge...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Chattanooga Public Schools says the district is looking into an incident which apparently happened on Thursday, December 15. In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jerry Brown wrote the district was made aware of a situation which occurred in the boy’s locker room prior to the junior high basketball game at Cyril.
CHATTANOOGA, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy