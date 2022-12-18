ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Men sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

Richard Maike, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running the pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014 through a company called Infinity 2 Global or I2G. Co-defendant Doyce Barnes, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to four years for his role in the scheme.

Maike and Barnes sold “packages” that promised people a share of profits in an online casino, a software program called I2G Touch and a music application called Songstagram, the Owensboro Messenger Inquirer reported.

Evidence at trial showed that in approximately 15 months, I2G sold packages costing between $100 and $5,000 that generated more than $30 million in revenue. Much of that revenue went to the promoters at the top of the pyramid structure in the form of commissions, which were based on recruitment of new members into the company. Over 90% of the people who bought a membership in I2G lost money.

In the indictment, prosecutors said the online casino never made money; I2G Touch was flawed and available elsewhere for free; and company officials fraudulently marketed Songstagram by claiming major music artists were involved in the product.

Maike is believed to have spent as much as $12 million of the funds taken in, according to court records. He was also found guilty of money laundering for transferring investor funds from Owensboro to an account in Hong Kong, then sending the money back to the U.S. to buy ranch land in Kansas.

Maike was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. A restitution hearing for the two is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the U.S. District Court in Owensboro.

Maike, Barnes, and a third man, Faraday Hosseinipour, were convicted by a a federal jury in September. Hosseinipour is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death

CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro business owner facing felony drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro business owner is facing felony drug charges. Clayton Wright Sr., the owner of C & D Canvas, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1 million bond. […]
VANCEBORO, NC
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy