Ryan Walters, Purdue set to add Illinois coach as offensive assistant
Ryan Walters, Purdue’s new head coach is expected to add an assistant from Illinois with coach Cory Patterson, per Purdue beat writer Tony Dienhart. Patterson was a Fighting Illini running backs coach and was in his 5th season with the program. Patterson was a former head coach at the...
Ethan Trent, brother of late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, flips pledge to Boilermakers
Ethan Trent is a name that might sound familiar to Purdue fans. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound interior offensive lineman is the brother of Boilermaker superfan Tyler Trent, who tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 20 in 2019. Now, the younger Trent is staying close to his Purdue family...
Purdue football earns Early Signing Day pledge from 2023 DL out of Kentucky
Purdue football secured an Early Signing Day commitment from defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless on Wednesday. Harkless is a 3-star DL out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, KY. Harkless tweeted out a video of his signing ceremony, revealing a Purdue shirt underneath his sweatshirt. Harkless captioned the tweet “1000% committed.” Harkless signed his letter of intent.
Purdue Football: Will Heldt Makes It Official
Purdue signed 3* 6’6, 240 pound defensive end Will Heldt out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana this morning. Heldt chose the Boilers over offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wake Forest, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. According to 247, Heldt is the 686th ranked player in the country, the 67th rated linebacker, and the 10th rated player in the state of Indiana.
Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker!
Dillon Thieneman, a 3*, 6’0”, 200 pound safety out of Westfield High School in Westfield Indiana signed his name on the dotted line this morning and is officially a Boilermaker. Dillon held 8 offers in addition to Purdue, including Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Rivals considers him the 14th...
Ryan Walters, Purdue targeting Illinois analyst to coach secondary, per report
Ryan Walters is in the middle of preparing his first coaching staff as a head coach at Purdue. According to reports, he’s targeting one former co-worker and current Illinois analyst for an assistant coaching role in West Lafayette. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Walters and the Boilermakers are hiring...
Key Purdue DB, veteran contributor confirms plans for 2023
Cam Allen is a name that many Purdue fans know very well by now. Allen played in all 13 games this season and recorded 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions. Allen announced that he’ll be returning for a fifth year with the Boilermakers in what will...
Purdue Junior Center Zach Edey Out For Game Against New Orleans
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball will be without its leading scorer and rebounder Wednesday night when the team takes on New Orleans at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey, who averages 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, is unable to suit up due to an illness. Sophomore...
Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee has an impressive freshman season at Purdue
Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors. Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue. Former Boonville High School standout Devin Mockobee, now a Redshirt Freshman running back at Purdue...
Purdue football officially announces pair of coordinators joining Ryan Walters’ staff
Two more positions were filled on Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue on Tuesday. Purdue football announced that Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane are joining the staff via a press release. Harrell spent this past season with West Virginia as the Mountaineers’ OC and will be taking up the same...
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Purdue's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. The coaching change has cost the Boilermakers in their 2023 recruiting class. It’s not unexpected. Coach Ryan Walters has been on the job less than a...
Purdue Football 2023 Decommitments Ahead of the Early Signing Period
Jeff Brohm was reported to be leaving Purdue for the Louisville head coaching job on Dec. 7. Since then, the Boilermakers have had seven players decommit from the program. The Early Signing Period for high school recruits begins Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
