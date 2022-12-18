ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football earns Early Signing Day pledge from 2023 DL out of Kentucky

Purdue football secured an Early Signing Day commitment from defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless on Wednesday. Harkless is a 3-star DL out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, KY. Harkless tweeted out a video of his signing ceremony, revealing a Purdue shirt underneath his sweatshirt. Harkless captioned the tweet “1000% committed.” Harkless signed his letter of intent.
Purdue Football: Will Heldt Makes It Official

Purdue signed 3* 6’6, 240 pound defensive end Will Heldt out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana this morning. Heldt chose the Boilers over offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wake Forest, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. According to 247, Heldt is the 686th ranked player in the country, the 67th rated linebacker, and the 10th rated player in the state of Indiana.
Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker!

Dillon Thieneman, a 3*, 6’0”, 200 pound safety out of Westfield High School in Westfield Indiana signed his name on the dotted line this morning and is officially a Boilermaker. Dillon held 8 offers in addition to Purdue, including Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Rivals considers him the 14th...
Key Purdue DB, veteran contributor confirms plans for 2023

Cam Allen is a name that many Purdue fans know very well by now. Allen played in all 13 games this season and recorded 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions. Allen announced that he’ll be returning for a fifth year with the Boilermakers in what will...
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
