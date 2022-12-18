Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Melendez, Illinois hoops SF, receives injury update ahead of Thursday game vs. Missouri
RJ Melendez could potentially be back on the floor Thursday for the Fighting Illini. On Thursday morning, an update was made available on Illinois sophomore guard Melendez, who has been dealing with a right shoulder injury. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, he will be available Thursday against Missouri.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces midseason addition, immediate eligibility for key hoops prospect
Illinois basketball received some good news on Tuesday regarding class of 2023 PF Zacharie Perrin. It looks like Perrin is now immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. The news was announced on the team’s account on Twitter. Perrin is a 3-star prospect out of France who enrolled at...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery expresses Iowa’s lack of veteran leadership in loss to Eastern Illinois
Fran McCaffery was not pleased after his team was shockingly upset by the Eastern Illinois Panthers. In what many assumed would be an easy Hawkeye win, the Panthers shot 60% from the field and walked away with a 92-83 win. After the game, McCaffrey spoke on the disappointing outcome. “These...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois announce new long-term extension for head coach
Bret Bielema won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Illinois’ head coach, Bielema signed a new six-year contract extension, made public Tuesday morning by Illinois Football. His new contract will run through at least the end of the 2028 season. Bielema’s annual salary will grow to $6 million, up...
saturdaytradition.com
Filip Rebraca explains what led to Eastern Illinois' upset of Iowa
Filip Rebraca, like many Iowa fans after losing 92-83 to Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, was not happy. Rebraca talked about the factors leading to the Hawkeyes’ loss. Rebraca led Iowa in scoring, finishing the game with 24 points. This season Rebraca is averaging 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
