Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema, Illinois announce new long-term extension for head coach

Bret Bielema won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Illinois’ head coach, Bielema signed a new six-year contract extension, made public Tuesday morning by Illinois Football. His new contract will run through at least the end of the 2028 season. Bielema’s annual salary will grow to $6 million, up...
saturdaytradition.com

Filip Rebraca explains what led to Eastern Illinois' upset of Iowa

Filip Rebraca, like many Iowa fans after losing 92-83 to Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, was not happy. Rebraca talked about the factors leading to the Hawkeyes’ loss. Rebraca led Iowa in scoring, finishing the game with 24 points. This season Rebraca is averaging 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
