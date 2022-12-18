Read full article on original website
FIFA Investigating Salt Bae's ‘Undue Access' to World Cup Trophy, Argentina's Celebration
Salt Bae apparently has FIFA feeling salty. After Argentina defeated France in Sunday's World Cup Final in Qatar, Salt Bae -- the Turkish chef turned 2017 viral internet meme -- was seen on the Lusail Stadium pitch amid La Albiceleste's championship celebration. The celebrity chef took photos with players from Argentina, and he even got his hands on the prestigious World Cup trophy several times.
