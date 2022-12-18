Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
Woman killed in fatal crash Monday morning
A woman died Monday morning in a crash in Florissant.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
1 woman killed in fatal 2-car crash in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead and another uninjured. According to a department Facebook post regarding the incident, it happened Monday at the intersection of Humes Lane and Patterson Plaza. Police went to the intersection about a report...
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
Drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson.
Person struck and killed on I-270 Wednesday evening
A person was struck and killed on I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
Trio charged after stolen vehicle crashes on I-70 last week
Two adults and a teenager have been charged after crashing a stolen car last week on westbound Interstate 70.
Emergency crews respond to car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
Emergency crews are on the scene of a car-tractor-trailer collision in St. Louis City.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
Maryland Heights woman dies Sunday after being struck by teen driver
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Hazelwood was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the left eastbound lane of St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 270 Sunday morning
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis man died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Creve Coeur. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 270 at Olive Boulevard. The report said a Saturn SL1 was...
KMOV
Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
