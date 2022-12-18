ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawissa, MO

Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled

(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
FESTUS, MO
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30

A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
FENTON, MO
1 woman killed in fatal 2-car crash in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead and another uninjured. According to a department Facebook post regarding the incident, it happened Monday at the intersection of Humes Lane and Patterson Plaza. Police went to the intersection about a report...
FLORISSANT, MO
Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

