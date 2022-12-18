List of Inactives for Panthers vs Steelers

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

S Juston Burris

OL Larnel Coleman

DE Amaré Barno

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INACTIVES

QB Kenny Pickett

DB Josh Jackson

LB Myles Jack

G Kendrick Green

DL Jonathan Marshall

