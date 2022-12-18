ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RamDigest

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Reaction to New QB Baker Mayfield? Shrug

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yY6TJ_0jmqtZdg00

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't all warm and fuzzy as some might expect when the team added quarterback Baker Mayfield.

While the rest of NFL fans were drawing their attention toward the Los Angeles Rams following their somewhat surprising acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield, LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey remained stoic.

“I don't know. I don't know if I really had like a reaction to be honest," Ramsey said of the addition of Mayfield. "I mean I had to go about business as usual."

Through all the highs of last year and all the lows of this season, Ramsey has stayed true to having no filter and being honest about how he feels.

Most players might sugarcoat their answer and say they're excited about the addition of a new player in order to possibly boost team morale or appear more connected in front of the media.

But it's become obvious that a player of Ramsey's competitiveness and fire hardly cares about building up any kind of narrative.

Still, having Mayfield be a major part of the 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday was something Ramsey admitted he had a reaction to, though he hardly dug deep into his thesaurus in order to strengthen the narrative.

"(I was) glad that he was able to come in and lead us to a win," Ramsey said. "That was cool. That was dope ... I didn’t really think too much about it. Like it's the business side but then you still got to do your job and be prepared. So I had a task myself I had to worry about.”

Hardly looking to make friends, Ramsey will need to be as cold as ever at freezing Lambeau Field on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 7

Kym Wallace
3d ago

I'm a Cleveland Browns fan,but I will be cheering for Baker Mayfield.He gave Cleveland some exciting times that I was able to share with my son!!...Go Baker!!!

Reply
2
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Star Player Arrested

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone six years without any of their team's players getting arrested, but that streak unfortunately ended today. According to Boston25 reporter Julianne Lima, former New England Patriots pro-bowler and current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday due to a "non-violent" family issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Associated Press

Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris

Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris: ___ It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II. ___
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
NESN

Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Gardner Minshew Honors Mike Leach At Memorial, Drops Hilarious F-Bomb

Gardner Minshew spoke from the heart as he addressed the crowd at college football legend Mike Leach's memorial service on Tuesday ... even dropping an f-bomb as he remembered his former coach. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was excused from team practice so he could attend the ceremony ... and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy