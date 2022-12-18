Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Reaction to New QB Baker Mayfield? Shrug

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't all warm and fuzzy as some might expect when the team added quarterback Baker Mayfield.

While the rest of NFL fans were drawing their attention toward the Los Angeles Rams following their somewhat surprising acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield, LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey remained stoic.

“I don't know. I don't know if I really had like a reaction to be honest," Ramsey said of the addition of Mayfield. "I mean I had to go about business as usual."

Through all the highs of last year and all the lows of this season, Ramsey has stayed true to having no filter and being honest about how he feels.

Most players might sugarcoat their answer and say they're excited about the addition of a new player in order to possibly boost team morale or appear more connected in front of the media.

But it's become obvious that a player of Ramsey's competitiveness and fire hardly cares about building up any kind of narrative.

Still, having Mayfield be a major part of the 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday was something Ramsey admitted he had a reaction to, though he hardly dug deep into his thesaurus in order to strengthen the narrative.

"(I was) glad that he was able to come in and lead us to a win," Ramsey said. "That was cool. That was dope ... I didn’t really think too much about it. Like it's the business side but then you still got to do your job and be prepared. So I had a task myself I had to worry about.”

Hardly looking to make friends, Ramsey will need to be as cold as ever at freezing Lambeau Field on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

