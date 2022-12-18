Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Buccaneers try to prevent another losing streak.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, 3-1 NFC South) are back to their inconsistent ways. Over the past three weeks, the Buccaneers have been handled by the Cleveland Browns and blown out by the San Francisco 49ers. Sandwiched in the middle was a wild win over the New Orleans Saints where the team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes to escape with a victory. The franchise is still on pace to make the postseason but at this rate, the journey won't be long.

The road doesn't get any easier as the Buccaneers return home to take on a hot Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, 2-3 AFC North) squad. The Bengals have won five consecutive games entering Sunday and six of their last seven overall. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Super Bowl runner-ups from a year ago have righted the ship after some struggles early in 2022.

The Bengals have scored 20+ points in all nine of their wins this season. In the four losses, they've only eclipsed 20 or more points just once. If the Buccaneers are going to have a chance at preventing another losing streak, it'll come down to what they do on defense.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Bengals face off on Sunday afternoon.

Dustin Lewis ( @Dussttin )

Another Sunday, another disappointing loss for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers came out flat last weekend against San Francisco and that led to the team quickly falling behind and getting ran out of the building. The inconsistencies across the roster are the only constant for this franchise in 2022.

Things aren’t going to get any better with Tampa Bay matching up with the Super Bowl runner-up from a season ago. Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing well right now and the Bengals have been clicking over the past five games.

For one, this team just doesn't seem to play consistently week to week. At most, you can say the Buccaneers play up or down to the level of their competition on that given Sunday. That's not exactly a compliment or something to hold in high regard. Instead, it shows the lack of focus this team displays.

Like last week, I have a hard time seeing a scenario where Tampa Bay keeps this one within reach.

Season Prediction Record: 9-4

Bengals 38, Buccaneers 14

Logan Robinson ( @LogansTwitty )

Last weekend's game against the 49ers was ugly, as I had expected it to be. Tampa's offense simply can't keep up to put points on the board to keep them in games against opponents but it doesn't help when your defense allows a rookie to do what he did in his first start.

Sadly, I think this trend continues this weekend. The Bengals are a strong team that are hitting their stride now to finish off the regular season. On the other hand, it seems like the Buccaneers are going the opposite direction. Byron Leftwich HAS to throw away the meh playcalling and start utitlziimg his talent more. For some reason he's curled up and is afraid to truly attack defenses that fits his weapons best. Cade Otton needs to see more playing time and Tom Brady and Mike Evans have to figure out what is wrong with them and their communication. It's terrible how bad it's gotten between those two.

Another home loss for the Buccaneers.

Season Prediction Record: 8-5

Bengals 31, Buccaneers 10

David Harrison ( @DHarrison82 )

It took until mid-December but I just can’t try and predict the Buccaneers' offense of old into existence any further.

Coupled with the recent struggles on defense, and this matchup just doesn’t look like one Tampa Bay should be expected to win.

Season Prediction Record: 6-7

Bengals 31, Buccaneers 21

Collin Haalboom ( @SI_Buccaneers)

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season continues to spiral out of control, it appears as though the Cincinnati Bengals are just starting to hit their stride. The Bengals strength revolves around one of the NFL's most high powered offenses, complete with an effective running game, and a prolific passing attack. I won't bother making any Burrow-Brady comparisons, but I will say, Cinci's quarterback has a unique combination of skills. His poise, pocket presence, accuracy, anticipation, and toughness all contribute towards his current status as one of the most complete quarterbacks in the NFL.

Tampa Bay's inept offense, combined with a plethora of injuries at key positions on both sides of the ball, creates a scenario where it's hard to envision them winning this football game, even at home.

Season Prediction Record: 9-4* (got married in week 3)

Bengals 26, Buccaneers 13

Caleb Skinner ( @chsnole )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home this week after a lackluster performance against the San Francisco 49ers where they only mustered 7 points in a 35-7 defeat. Once again the offense couldn’t get anything going and the defense was shredded by Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, thanks to numerous injuries in defensive backfield.

The road doesn’t get easier for the Bucs this week as the once again will face a high powered offense that is red-hot after winning 2 out of their last 3 matchups. The Bengals will present a number of problems for Tampa’s defense, but ultimately it will be up to the offense to keep pace with Cincinnati in this one. From what we’ve seen this year, there isn’t a ton of confidence in that happening. All-pewter uniforms and home field advantage aren’t going to change how things have been going for the Bucs this season. After a blowout loss this week, the Bucs will cling on the rest of the season hoping & praying to maintain the top spot in the NFC South.

Season Prediction Record: 6-7

Bengals 42, 17

Maddox Nebel ( @MaddoxNebel )

The Bengals quite simply are much better than the Buccaneers at every position on the field. After the 49ers' defeat, Tampa Bay will have to play perfect and capitalize on mistakes if they want a shot to compete against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season Prediction Record: 8-5

Bengals 35, Buccaneers 14

CONSENSUS: Bengals (6-0)

