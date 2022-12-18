Oluwademilade Omopariola Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Gwynn Oak (MD) Woodlawn defensive lineman Oluwademilade Omopariola has committed to Syracuse following an official visit over the weekend, he announced on Twitter. He chose the Orange over an offer from Temple and FCS schools, and is listed at 6-4, 250 pounds. Maryland also expressed interest. With his frame, he has the potential to slide inside at tackle down the road but is expected to start at defensive end.

Omopariola was also a standout in track and field as well as wrestling. He reports a 4.6 40-time on his Twitter profile. Omopariola is the fourth high school defensive lineman to commit to Syracuse this cycle, joining Ty Gordon, Jalil Smith and Rashard Perry. The Orange has also added a transfer defensive lineman from Alabama in Braylen Ingraham.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for National Signing Day on Wednesday and the Pinstripe Bowl on the 29th.

