PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO