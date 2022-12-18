Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Mason is Questionable for Saturday with a Hamstring Injury
Jordan Mason injured his hamstring Wednesday during practice and had to leave. Now the 49ers list him as questionable to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe Mason's injury is, but it seems unlikely the 49ers would push him to play through a soft-tissue injury just a few days after pulling it, especially considering they already clinched the division and the No. 3 seed.
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Neal, Al Woods Ruled Out For Seahawks Pivotal Week 16 Matchup at Chiefs
Already set to play minus star receiver Tyler Lockett as he recovers from hand surgery, the Seahawks will also be without the services of starting defensive tackle Al Woods and Ryan Neal against the Chiefs in Saturday's must-win Christmas Eve contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Parker, Mills OUT; Questionable Jones x 2?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve. The Pats and the Bengals are set to square off on Satruday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While...
Wichita Eagle
‘I Feel Really Good,’ Houston Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Keeps Improving
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano is learning fast on the job. Quitoriano is becoming a more important part of the offense after missing the start of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, the fifth-round draft pick from Oregon State...
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Praises Brett Rypien for Performance in Cards Win
Wins have been scarce for the 2022 Denver Broncos. Without Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense, the Broncos notched their fourth win of the season last week, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 24-15. With Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien went 21-of-26 for 197 yards and a touchdown, with one...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
Wichita Eagle
George Pickens Misses Final Practice With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback
Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
Wichita Eagle
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Wichita Eagle
Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Kory Curtis, Quarterback, Gannon Golden Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills
The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
Wichita Eagle
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, quarterback Derek Carr looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire press...
Comments / 0