Five Humboldt Artists Receive Victor Thomas Jacoby Awards from HAF+WRCF
This is a press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation:. HAF+WRCF is proud to announce that five Humboldt County artists are winners of the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby award for artistic vision and creativity. Winners receive $10,000 each to support their work. Each fall, local...
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 31
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 31. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
The Today Show Clones Its Visit to Humboldt Where Viewers Learned About Becoming a Ganjier
This morning, the Today Show gave a second round of love to their segment on becoming a ganjier–someone trained in appreciating and understanding cannabis–and aired again a piece that first appeared six months ago, citing it as one of their favorites in 2022. The Ganjier, a Humboldt County...
Arcata Business, Marimba One, Patents Tree-saving Alternative
Marimba One, an Arcata based business that manufactures some of the world’s finest percussion keyboards and mallets, announces that on Oct. 25, 2022 they were granted a patent for a new groundbreaking synthetic acoustic material. It was developed by Ron Samuels and the team at Marimba One over a...
‘Apple Pin Awarded by Governing Board to Melanie Williams’: ECS
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Governing Board at Eureka City Schools recognized Melanie Williams with an Apple Pin Award for her dedication to students and families at Alice Birney Elementary School. The Board recognizes various employees and community members throughout the year. Since 1992, over 300 individuals have been awarded the Apple Pin by the Eureka City Schools Governing Board.
‘Handsome Man Jameson is Ready to Make His Debut!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Jameson. I am a male, brown brindle and white German Shepherd...
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Arcata’s Zero Waste Tips for Celebrating More and Buying Less This Holiday Season
The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department encourages all community members to consider going zero waste when planning their holiday celebrations. Between Thanksgiving and the New Year, Americans throw away 25 percent more waste than any other time of year, adding up to 25 million extra tons of garbage in the United States.
Food Distributions from Food for People in Fortuna and Beyond Today
When: Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Where: At the Gene Lucas Center Parking Lot (3000 Newburg Rd B, Fortuna, CA 95540) Food for People will distribute nonperishable pantry staples to help households who have lost food due to the earthquake and power outages. Additionally, Food...
Eureka Releases Info on Charging Center, Water Supply, and Lots More
The City of Eureka will have a “charging center” available at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium, 1120 F Street from 10 AM until 5 PM today, December 20, 2022. The auditorium will have power available for residents to charge phones, tablets and necessary medical equipment. Please dress warmly as the Muni is a large building and difficult to heat.
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
Queen of Bridges Damaged; Caltrans Releases Info on Fernbridge
After the 6.4 earthquake struck at 2:34 this morning, travelers soon discovered damage on the historic Queen of bridges. Not long afterward, Caltrans reported that there were cracks and the bridge was being closed. At 10:28 a.m., they tweeted, “Route 211 remains closed at Fernbridge in Humboldt County following an...
Special Board Meeting Today
A special meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has been scheduled for…Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. The meeting agenda includes several items, including the consent calendar, from the Board’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, which was cancelled due to the due to the 6.4M earthquake that struck the county.
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
Local Businesses Impacted by Earthquake are Asked to Fill Out Recovery Survey
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Were you impacted by Tuesday’s earthquake? We need your help to assess total damages suffered by our business community. Local businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department.
Nick Sheridan: ‘Charm, a quick wit and a bright smile’
My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wy. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan. He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.
BLM Adds 80 Acres Near Whitethorn to the King Range National Conservation Area
The King Range National Conservation Area on the California North Coast now includes 80 additional acres of important stream and forest habitat, following the Bureau of Land Management’s acquisition of lands near the community of Whitethorn with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The newly acquired property...
[UPDATE 12:45 p.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.”. This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 a.m. p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit...
New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell
In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
Overnight Shelter Established, Boil Water Advisories Issued; Press Conference in Rio Dell
Video of press conference at Rio Dell City Hall. (The description of what the Rio Dell firefighters went through to get help to people is amazing.) Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services continues to coordinate with...
