Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Saturday. ATLANTA FALCONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS...
Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms
Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to $6.5M contract
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Barnhart's deal...
