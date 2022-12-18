Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Saturday. ATLANTA FALCONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS...
Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms
Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be. According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23. NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7... The post Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders cling to playoffs heading into meeting with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes for the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch of the season aren't particularly high after they clinched the NFC West last week. The Niners are most likely slotted into either the second or third seed in the NFC with a possible second-round home playoff game in the balance.
Foles trying to give Colts fresh start against Chargers
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-6) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-9-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. LAST MEETING: Chargers won 30-24 in OT, Sept. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers beat Titans 17-14; Colts lost to Vikings 39-36 in OT. CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (31), PASS (2), SCORING (14) CHARGERS DEFENSE:...
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Gregory Santos from San Francisco in exchange for RHP Kade McClure. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Wil Myers and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Designated 3B Mike Moustakas for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with...
