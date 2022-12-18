Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙. Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz. Love Animals?...

1 DAY AGO