Wouldn’t it be better to find a way to stop the craving in a persons brain for drugs because there are many drugs to get people high it’s the high that the body craves . Peoples who’s brains that don’t have that genetic defect to feel that sensation of the high are extremely lucky . But some people are born genetically having that need for alcohol and drugs they find what ever substance that will produce the effect to satisfy that need. Just like when we are hungry or thirsty our brain lets us know how to satisfy that need for food and drink. People with dementia stop eating and drinking because that part of their brain is no longer receiving the signals to eat and drink when these people get something in their mouth the brain can’t tell them to swallow what is in the mouth even though they are starving or very thirsty .
How about the promise of a secure Southern border? That's where it all starts!
Once you turn a cucumber into a pickle you can’t turn it back into a cucumber
Comments / 18