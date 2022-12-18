ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

DeMarcus Cousins Says Suns' Chris Paul Isn't Top Five PG of All-Time

By Landon Buford
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod labels DeMarcus Cousins' comments toward Chris Paul as not a top-five point guard as asinine.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul is considered one of the greatest floor generals ever to play the game of basketball. Paul is currently ranked third on the all-time assists list with over 11k assists. He is also ranked in the top four on the all-time steals list.

However, if you ask former Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousin if Paul is a top-five point guard of all time, he will tell you that he shouldn't be on the list.

Cousins was a recent guest on the "Outta Pocket" podcast and asked the host if he could get a top-five point guard list.

"My question to you guys is, can we get a top-five all-time PGs list? Chris Paul shouldn't be on that list. Every time I hear a top-five PGs list, Chris Paul is in it, and I'm not really understanding why. No knock to CP. Strictly from an accolade and a performance standpoint, I don't think Chris Paul is top-five. We gottah bring up Steve Nash. We gottah bring up John Stockton. Then we gotta bring in Westbrook. I mean, he's an MVP, " Cousins said .

After catching wind of what Cousins said, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod shared recently, "That's an asinine statement."

Former Suns forward Vince Carter a couple of years ago stated, if Paul is not top-five yet, he is making his case right now.

"If he’s not in the top five, he’s on the way," said Vince on Chris Paul . "He’s making a case for it right now. He’s 35-36 and what he’s done. Some people say he’s reinvented himself. I think he’s just gotten new life and fresh air. I mean, he likes the talent, he has a lot of talent around him. You out the right talent around CP3. You have shooters, you have defenders, and then he’s going out there and he’s still scoring and being Chris Paul that we’ve known and loved. It’s hard to say who’s in the top five in my opinion. I’d like to wait till it’s all said and done. I think when it’s all said and done and he’s done playing, he’ll be right there.”

This season for the Suns, Paul is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists per game in 15 games.

The Suns are 18-12 after beating the Pelicans 118-114 at home on Saturday night.

Inside The Suns

