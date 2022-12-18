Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
Naruto Outs Sarada's Strangest Power to Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown an interesting wrinkle into the latest manga arc, by having one villain switch sides from Kara to Konoha. With the Hidden Leaf Village gaining a powerful new ally, there is a serious caveat that comes with Eida's new role. With the former Code ally having the power to enthrall anyone in her vicinity, Boruto and company must tread carefully in making sure that Eida, and her brother Daemon, remain on the light side. With this latest chapter, readers are also given a glimpse at a mysterious new power for Sarada Uchiha.
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Lets Dio's Charm Loose
Dio Brando first appeared in the initial arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood, becoming a vampire thanks to the mysterious stone mask that arrived on the scene. Making a comeback as the main villain of Stardust Crusaders, Brando has solidified himself as one of the most notable antagonists to spring from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki. With Dio returning thanks to Stone Ocean flashbacks, one cosplayer has brought the creature of the night back from the dead.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumor Reveals Mary Elizabeth Winstead Plays Beloved Rebels Character
Star Wars fans have known for quite some time that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be starring in Star Wars: Ahsoka, but a new report from Bespin Bulletin could make audiences more excited, as the outlet claims that Winstead will be playing Star Wars Rebels' Hera Syndulla. In some ways, Ahsoka sounds to be serving as a live-action sequel to that animated series, as it will feature Ahsoka on a quest to locate Thrawn, with other confirmed castings including other Rebels heroes like Sabine Wren, as played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ezra Bridger, as played by Eman Esfandi. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Addresses the Anime's Ichigo x Rukia Ship
Bleach has been around for decades now, and at this point, we know how most of its romances play out. Creator Tite Kubo finished the series long ago, and the manga made sure to confirm couples in its epilogue. It was there fans learned who Ichigo Kurosaki fell in love with, and of course, the decision prompted debate within the fandom. And now, Kubo is finally commenting on the whole ordeal.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
ComicBook
Dream Scenario Director Reveals First Look at New Nicolas Cage Movie
Nicolas Cage has over 100 acting credits to his name and he's got some exciting projects in the works. After a successful year that saw him playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage will soon be taking on another iconic role: Dracula. However, Renfield isn't the only movie the actor has been working on. It was announced in August that Cage had been cast in Dream Scenario, a new A24 film that's being written and directed by Sick of Myself filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is being produced by Ari Aster, the director behind A24 fan-favorites, Hereditary and Midsommar. Today, Borgli took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie's production.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
