Lightning 2-2 for the season

The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey went on the road to Breckenridge/Wahpeton Dec. 9 and came home with a convincing 6-1 victory, squaring their record at 2-2 for the season.

After the host team opened the scoring, Logan Verville scored his first goal of the season from Jerome Martin and Darby Boelter to tie things at 10:55 of the first. Christian Crutcher gave the Lightning the lead at 13:31 with a power play goal with Boelter and Isaac Peterson getting the assists.

They scored once more in the first with Boelter getting his first of the year, a short-handed tally at 14:45 from Crutcher and Martin for a 3-1 lead after one period. Noah Miles picked up the only goal of the second at the 5:38 mark with Peterson getting an assist. Goals from Kolbe Severson, his second of the year from Crutcher at 12:14 and Wyatt Balmer at 13:59 gave the Lightning a 6-1 lead and took care of the scoring for the game. Ethan Kunz stopped six of seven shots in the the first two periods and Cy Thull stopped all three shots he faced in the third period.

Northern Lakes 3 1 2 6

Breck./Wahpeton 1 0 0 1

Finn Fogarty scored the only goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning Dec. 8 in its 4-1 home loss to the Brainerd Warriors.

Fogarty scored from Wyatt Balmer at 8:51 of the first period to give the Lightning an early lead but the Warriors countered just four minutes later to tie the game.

It stayed that way until the second period when the Warriors scored once and then added a pair of goals in the third period. Nigel DeSanto stopped 16 of the 20 shots on goal while the Lightning put 25 shots on goal in the loss. Both teams had eight penalties in the game.

Brainerd 1 1 2 4

Northern Lakes 1 0 0 1