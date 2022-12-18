Read full article on original website
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Official Amazon warning for all users over dangerous holiday ‘order confirmation’ text that will steal your money
AMAZON has warned all its customers to watch out for order confirmation scams this holiday season. In a new email addressed to its users, Amazon details several scams being carried out this holiday season. One such scheme, dubbed "order confirmation scam," describes fraudulent messages that aim to steal your money.
FBI, DOJ warn of 'staggering increase' in cases of sexploitation among minors
The FBI issued a national public safety alert Monday about a “staggering increase” in cases over the last year.
A global drug cartel used Binance to launder millions, the DEA says. Here's how the world's largest crypto exchange is reportedly working with investigators to track them down.
A global drug cartel allegedly used Binance to launder tens of millions, an ongoing DEA investigation alleges. Roughly $15 million to $40 million in illicit profits could have been funneled through Binance, according to Forbes, which obtained a search warrant. Here's how the largest crypto exchange in the world is...
How do laser weapons work? What to know about the US Army's latest tool
Back in September of 2022, Lockheed Martin unveiled its 300-kW-class electric laser that can be used for tactical purposes. Delivered to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSDR&E), this is the most powerful laser that Lockheed Martin has made. This 300 kW-class laser is...
