Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Titans on Saturday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Tannehill reportedly could be done for the season if his ankle requires surgery. Malik Willis will start in place of Tannehill on Saturday. Based on prior performance this season, Willis is a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Slumping Jets Turn It Around Against the Streaking Jaguars?
Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets in some rough weather. Per our nERD-based power rankings, the clash could be pretty interesting. We have the Jets pegged as the 7th-best team overall, while the Jaguars rank 14th. The Jets are 2.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5 points.
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) downgraded to out for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Originally listed doubtful due to a right acromioclavicular sprain and also being in the concussion protocol, he has been ruled out of action on the latest injury report. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 16
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 16
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's points per thousand dollars of salary.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 16
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
