Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting ‘Law and Order: SVU’ News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons — and they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, as she got emotional on Instagram while saying goodbye to her longtime co-star and close friend. In a...
Beware The Power Of The Dark Side: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #9
‘The Vampire Slayer’ remains character-driven to its core, pulling at various emotional strings for every character as Buffy’s life hangs in the balance and Willow’s fate moves ever closer to darkness. Every aspect of this series is in perfect sync as the darkness we feel from characters is reflected within the artwork, helping to ensure that we feel exactly what the characters are in these moments.
Preview: Serenity Makes The Ultimate Sacrifice In ‘All-New Firefly– Big Damn Finale’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1, the double-sized series finale out tomorrow from writer David Booher, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. SPECIAL ISSUE. All-New Firefly comes to a stunning conclusion. Things come to an...
The Hero Of Canton: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale’ #1
‘All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale’ lives every bit up to its name as the concluding issue of this eleven-part character study tugs at all the heartstrings and brings a monumental change for the Serenity crew. What this creative team, and everyone that has been part of it, has accomplished in this series is truly amazing, turning a very flat character into the emotional crux of their story. A perfect entry into the Firefly world that takes what was built and moves it ten steps forward.
Reports Of Strange’s Death Were Greatly Exaggerated: ‘Strange’ #9 Preview
STEPHEN STRANGE IS ALIVE! Clea is finally reunited with her husband, Stephen. But it’s a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet? What is it? More like WHO is it?!. Strange #9 is out Wednesday 21st December from Marvel.
Previewing Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman’s ‘Vanish’ #4
“END OF STORY ARC Oliver goes to war with Battery while Deacon and Halcyon clash! The Prestige is attacking from all sides as their master plan begins to take shape. And a few jaw-dropping revelations pop up along the way. It’s an all-out battle of mystic savagery that sets up our next arc, coming at you in March 2023!”
Advance Review: Where’s The Action In `Something Is Killing The Children’ #27?
After 25+ issues and more awards that writer James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell’Edera could possibly hope to carry, Something Is Killing the Children seems to have hit a creative rut. This most recent issues, along with the last, have the series stuck in slow motion. The creative team is clearly building to something big – a showdown between Slaughter, the monster she is hunting and the assassin who is coming after her.
Preview: Quest To Defy Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #4, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series, out tomorrow from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘FINAL ISSUE. It’s the horrifying finale of the Cameron...
Previewing ‘Dark Web’ Tie-In Title ‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #1
“From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another’s paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she’s not the only one keeping secret—Felicia’s got a guilty conscience and it’s playing havoc with their escape plan!”
Advance Review: Pike And Crew To The Rescue In `Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma’ #1
Picking up just after the cliffhanger in the show’s season finale, this limited series tries to shine some like on the mysterious Illyrians. With a script that sounds like it belongs on Paramount+ and artwork that makes it easy to recognize each character, this initial issue feels like slipping into a comfy pair of slippers.
Review: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #15 Confronts Monsters & Character Growth
Eddie Brock has grown a lot since his days of hungering for Spider-brains. In Amazing Spider-Man #15, we realize just how much. Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna show just what a lethal protector can do- for good and ill. The Goblyn Queen’s manipulations have...
Norman Osborn Plagued By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #2
“BEING A HERO ISN’T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!”
All Hail The Queen: Previewing ‘Alien’ #4
“BETRAYAL IS THE HEART OF EVERY END! Steel Team’s human allies have led them into an ambush, leaving them for dead in the nest of a vicious Xenomorph Queen. As Steel Team suffers their first casualties, Eli’s trust in Freyja is tested like never before. Meanwhile, the humans suffer the consequences of their betrayal as a new kind of monster awakens inside one of their own.”
Heavy Metal Horror: Previewing ‘Black Tape’ #1 From AWA Studios
“Jack King was a rock’n’roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack’s final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.”
Preview: The Way Into Fairyland Is Discovered In ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
“Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
Peter, Broken – Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #2
Artist: Eder Messias & Belardio Brabo; Brent Peeples. “POWERLESS! – Peter must defend himself and MJ from the shadow that has fallen over them and their home. What powerful ally does Peter meet, and how are they related to the man hunting Spider-Man? And how does it all tie into the legacy of Kraven the Hunter? Find out as the hunt continues!”
Weird Science – Previewing ‘Dark Web: Ms. Marvel’ #1
“You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, MS. MARVEL finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out! From Sabir Pirzada (MARVEL’S VOICES, MS. MARVEL on Disney+) and your new favorite artist, Francesco Mortarino comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel!”
Have We Been Here Before? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #28
‘Wolverine’ takes a slightly different approach in walking down a heavily traveled road, mostly spinning its proverbial wheels before slightly advancing the overall plotline. The approaching new year could bring something far less rerun-like for the clawed mutant, but all signs are pointing towards the outlook not being good.
Can The Greatest Collection Of Avengers Stop The Charge Of The Mephistos? Previewing ‘Avengers Forever’ #12
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART 3 – THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower’s secrets, and he’s brought an army of his own.”
Preview: ‘B.P.R.D. Omnibus’ Volume 3 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 3 TPB, dropping tomorrow from writers Mike Mignola and John Arcudi, artist Guy Davis, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘In 2001, Hellboy quit the B.P.R.D., leaving its roster of special agents to defend the world from any occult threats, and...
