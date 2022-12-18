CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.

