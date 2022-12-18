Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Lindsborg man dies, brother injured after vehicle flips south of Salina
BRIDGEPORT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lindsborg man has died while his teenage brother remains injured after their vehicle flipped south of Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and Old Highway 81 with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
1 dead in Central Kansas car crash
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after car rolls off Kansas interstate
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving rolled off a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
WIBW
81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after a 2-car collision on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Indianola Rd. and westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Andover with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, about 1 1/2 miles north of the K-4 highway junction. The location was about 14 miles south of...
Hutch Post
Two taken to hospital after Newton accident
NEWTON, Kan. — An accident in Newton occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the slick conditions. A semi lost control at Anderson Road and Highway 50 and went over the barrier wall. Only the semi was involved in the accident. The semi was hauling plastic materials. Two people were...
Kansas man seriously injured in single-car crash
A man from Abilene was seriously injured in a car crash Monday night.
kfdi.com
Crashes reported across Wichita area as roads become slick
The Wichita Police Department reported dozens of accidents in the city early Wednesday afternoon as a mix of freezing fog, snow and drizzle created slick driving conditions, especially for elevated highways and bridges. A number of accidents were reported along Kellogg, at Seneca, I-135, Grove, Armour and Webb Road. There...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash
An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.
Salina woman cited after two-vehicle wreck in southwest Salina
A local woman was slightly injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in southwest Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lisa Gormley, 62, of Salina, was driving southwest on Royal Drive in a 2004 Suzuki XL7 when she failed to yield the right-of-way at Derby Street and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old Salina boy.
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
KAKE TV
Wichita police ask for help locating missing woman with severe allergies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0