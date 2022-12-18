ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before playing the Minnesota Vikings on December 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

  • NFL fans are talking about Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after his team lost to the Vikings Saturday.
  • The Vikings overcame a 33-0 deficit to win 39-36 in overtime, making it the largest comeback in NFL history.
  • Ryan also lost the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the Patriots beat the Falcons in 2017.

NFL fans are talking about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on social media after his team lost to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36 Saturday. Minnesota's win is the largest comeback in league history, according to ESPN .

The Colts entered halftime with a 33-0 lead thanks to several errors from the Vikings, including a fumble from running back Dalvin Cook and a pick-six thrown by Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Indianapolis was still up 36-7 with less than five minutes in the third quarter before the Vikings scored 32 unanswered points to take the match-up to overtime. The Vikings clinched the game — and the NFC North division title — with a final field goal as time expired.

The defeat marked the second time Ryan was on the losing end of a record-breaking game: The quarterback was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 when they bungled a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The championship contest marked the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Social media users seared Ryan with memes and jokes

Fans and viewers took to social media over the weekend to discuss Ryan's performance, with some joking about the quarterback's bad luck.

"Matt Ryan came into today with the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history and left with the biggest blown lead in NFL history… gotta be cursed," one Twitter user wrote .

"Matt Ryan is just bad luck at this point wow," another tweet read .

"The Read" podcast host and writer Crissle West wrote on Twitter that "whoever got a curse on matt ryan is one powerful bitch."

Some social media users even quipped that Ryan would win tight games if they were capped at three quarters, sharing an image of LeBron James with his numerous awards to demonstrate what could have been.

Others joked that Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, who NBC Sports reports is the first NFL head coach without any college or professional coaching experience in 61 years, is happy Ryan took the brunt of the blame .

World Cup viewers also joked about Ryan's misfortune

As Argentina took a 2-0 lead over France in the World Cup final on Sunday, soccer fans also urged Ryan to stay away from the international event.

"Keep Matt Ryan as far away from Argentina as possible," one person shared on Twitter .

"OK, is there anyone on Argentina's roster named 'Matt Ryan?' Just checking," Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski tweeted .

Comments / 47

Donna Doherty
4d ago

Uh, Matt Ryan and the OFFENSE put 36 points on the board, just as Atlanta put up 28 vs. Pats. How is he to blame for the DEFENSE allowing either of those combacks by their opponents!!!!!! Give the guy a break.

Reply(7)
17
Susan newell
4d ago

I have watched MR thru out his career in Atlanta. He was a great qb and is a great guy. Atlanta never has a defense, no matter what happened he got the blame. I was sad to see him leave Atlanta and not finish his career there. Sorry he went to the Colts who have more problems than Atlanta. He didn't have a chance. He is older. He should sign a one day deal with Atlanta and retire. He should be remembered for the seasons when he teamed with TonyG #88 to give Atlanta some of the best seasons they had. I could go on about coaching, GM's and ownership, but I will always respect Matt. Colts failure is NOT his fault.

Reply
4
EVERETT Probst
4d ago

It starts with the entire coaching staff and rolls down hill. You have to blame Matt Ryan, he's a so called leader or y'all think so. How embarrassing.

Reply
2
 

