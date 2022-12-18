ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’s Heartwarming & Unofficial Holiday Card With Their Daughter Shows They’re Having the Best Christmas Season Ever

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are no doubt having the best holiday season this year, and this unofficial holiday card only proves that fact!

On Dec 16, Brittany uploaded an incredibly heartwarming snapshot onto her Instagram story of their unofficial holiday card, featuring her, Patrick, and their stylish daughter Sterling Skye. She didn’t post it with a caption, but instead, the card photos, along with the “Holiday Party” details on the side.

Brittany Mahomes’s IG story.

In the photos, we see Brittany looking drop-dead gorgeous in a form-fitting emerald dress that totally embodies the holiday spirit, with Patrick in a simple baby blue button-down and moss pants. As they’re surrounded by balloons, we see them snuggling and kissing their daughter Sterling Skye, who is dressed to impress in this darling black and red holiday look!

They look so happy, and we bet, considering they welcomed their new addition to the family only a few weeks ago! They haven’t shown their son Patrick “Bronze’s” face yet, so that, along with him being so young, is probably why they decided to leave him at home.

But even so, we know they must be having the best holiday season as a family of four!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter Sterling her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.” And we can see her saying the same thing about her baby boy!

Comments / 28

Debbie A Griner
4d ago

Love it the picture is beautiful it's wonderful when you have children that small Christmas is joyful but when they grow up and quit their own kids in their own lives it's not like that anymore for some people merry Christmas happy new year go phone

Reply
4
Debbie A Griner
4d ago

The picture is beautiful and it's nice when you have small children it makes Christmas much more fun merry Christmas happy holidays happy New Year's

Reply
3
