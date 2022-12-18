Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Pedestrian struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers responded to the crash near 43rd and Justice Ave. around 8:45 a.m. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story; check back for updates.
KCBD
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
KCBD
METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
KCBD
UPDATED: SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject was taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
KCBD
Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
KCBD
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
KCBD
Police investigate after person shot, rams into home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
KCBD
Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
KCBD
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
KCBD
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
KCBD
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
KCBD
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
KCBD
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center. Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene. According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
KCBD
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
KCBD
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.
Comments / 0