Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Pedestrian struck in West Lubbock seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers responded to the crash near 43rd and Justice Ave. around 8:45 a.m. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story; check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject was taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigate after person shot, rams into home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center. Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene. According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.
LUBBOCK, TX

