WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More
Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Reportedly Hospitalized
Koko B. Ware is reportedly in the hospital. The Wrestling Collection, who represent the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Ware is hospitalized in Mississippi with “unspecified medical issues.”. Ware has had some medical issues in the past, such as undergoing knee replacement...
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite
Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene
Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Renee Paquette During AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green Tweets Photo of WWE Raw Debut
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:. – As...
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
William Regal Shares Advice On Developing Promos, Where To Find Character Inspiration
On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared William Regal’s “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling, including Regal’s advice on developing promo skills and characters. Excerpts below:. On developing detail and emotion in promos: “Practice your talking skills....
Charlie Fox Says Daredevil: Born Again Will Shoot For All of 2023
Daredevil: Born Again will arrive in spring of 2024, and Charlie Cox has revealed the show will film for the vast majority of 2023. Cox, who plays the titular character, spoke with NME and revealed the production plans for the show, as well as what fans can expect. You can see a couple of highlights below:
Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”
Various News: Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens, WWE Celebrates The Season of Giving, Latest Battle of the Brands Video
– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega spoke about wrestling Kevin Owens on the independents and praised him. He wrote: “Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time.”
Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite
Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:
Kris Statlander on Injury Status: ‘No I Am Not Cleared Yet’
– Currently injured AEW star Kris Statlander commented on her status earlier today, via Twitter, noting she’s not cleared yet to return to the ring. She tweeted, “No I am not cleared yet. ‘AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update’ is the headline I’m expecting to see.”
