Orange County, FL

Janet Jackson returns to the Amway Center stage early next year

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After four years, Janet Jackson is taking the stage again with her upcoming tour, " Together Again”.

Throughout the tour, Jackson is making a stop at the Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

She is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The tour will celebrate her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry and highlight milestones for two of her albums.

It will honor 25 years of “The Velvet Rope” album, and 30 years of “Janet”.

Jackson will also have Ludacris joining her on tour as a special guest.

Ludacris is a 3x Grammy Award winning artist known for his role in the Fast and Furious series.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

