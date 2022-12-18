ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White

Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts

A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails

Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
DURHAM, NC

