Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Parents of late Rocky Mount teen who ran annual toy drive keeping his legacy alive
A Rocky Mount couple is carrying on the legacy of their son, who ran an annual holiday gift drive for years before his death in April. A Rocky Mount couple is carrying on the legacy of their son, who ran an annual holiday gift drive for years before his death in April.
WRAL
Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White
Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
WRAL
Dave Doeren on National Signing Day addresses prevalence of NIL third parties: 'It's sad...It's not healthy'
NC State's recruiting class ranks in the middle of the pack in the ACC, according to 247 Sports' recruiting rankings. The top prospects are three four-star players: tight end Javonte Vereen, safety Zack Myers and safety Daemon Fagan.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
WRAL
Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts
A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
WRAL
'She fought so hard': Aunt tried to save girl pulled from fire; mother and siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings -- Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 -- were transported to the UNC burn center in Chapel Hill.
WRAL
Durham man grateful for 'guardian angels' 6 months after hit-and-run motorcycle crash changed his life
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham father seriously injured in a hit and run is hoping for closure. Andrew Parks was hit while riding his motorcycle on June 3. Parks was riding his motorcycle down Academy Road when he was hit by a car. Six months later, he is still...
'Very dedicated': Lawyer who died saving lives in Goldsboro remembered
The shocking shooting at a Goldsboro law firm has other lawyers rethinking their security practices.
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
WRAL
'Worst nightmare come true:' 6-year-old dies in fire; mother, siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings – Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 – were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
WRAL
911 call: Man blocked neighbors, yelled, had knife in Holly Springs neighborhood
According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor from access to their driveway and garage on Cobalt Creek Way and ran into a home when they tried to get him under control. According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor...
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
Comments / 0