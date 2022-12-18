ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Reportedly Hospitalized

Koko B. Ware is reportedly in the hospital. The Wrestling Collection, who represent the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Ware is hospitalized in Mississippi with “unspecified medical issues.”. Ware has had some medical issues in the past, such as undergoing knee replacement...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rich Swann Notes His ‘Unfinished Business’ With Kenny Omega, Wants to Run It Back

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann revealed that he still has unfinished business with rival Kenny Omega, the man who beat him to win the Impact World Title. Below are some highlights:. Swann on becoming Impact World Champion: “So...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!

-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene

Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work

– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
Update on Adam Cole’s Recovery From Injury

Adam Cole has been on the shelf for a while now, and a new report has an update on the AEW star’s recovery status. The AEW star has be4en out of action since AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door due to a concussion and other injuries, and Dave Meltzer gave a minor update on him on Twitter in response to question.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22

It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
DES MOINES, IA
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans

– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”

