Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder

Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.

Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith , who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group , shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.

The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News .

The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on a man seen at the food truck whom police have said is not a suspect.

"Maddie, what did you say to Adam?" a woman asks as the group walks under an outdoor surveillance camera.

"Like, I told Adam everything," the second woman replies.

The first woman's voice appears to match that of Goncalves on her TikTok.

According to cops, the two women — of four people who were slain to death — left a bar at 1:30 a.m. and were seen at a food truck at 1:40 a.m. Goncalves, 21, Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Authorities are searching for a white Hyundai Elantra and are asking for anything unusual from the night of Nov 12 and morning of Nov 13.

POLICE SORTING THROUGH 22K REGISTERED 2011 TO 2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRAS

Police are combing through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the car seen in a grainy surveillance video from the morning of the murders.

Meanwhile, the parents of one of the victims are pleading for possible surveillance video and for anyone with any other evidence to come forward.

The University of Idaho is also beefing up security and anticipating that some students won't return to campus after winter break as the search continues.

'SCREAM' PICKED UP BY POLICE BODYCAM NIGHT OF IDAHO MURDERS

Police bodycam footage from the night of the murders revealed a high-pitched sound that could have been a scream and other people quickly moving past police.

Another witness also reported hearing a scream around the same time as the murders.

POLICE CHIEF ADAMANT INVESTIGATION COMING TO END

Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier says he is confident the investigation into the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students will eventually lead to a suspect and motive.

In Facebook video about the case, Lanier said the public's rampant speculation and rumors have caused major issues, ranging from impeding the probe to leading to death threats and harassing behavior.

He issued a statement asking for the public to focus on the official facts and warned those engaging in threatening or harassing behavior that they could face criminal charges.

COPS SHOULD HAND OVER CONTROL OF IDAHO MURDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS FORMER FBI AGENT

The Moscow Police Department is still leading the investigation of the FOUR murders at the University of Idaho that occurred one month earlier, however concerns have been raised over the department's absence of profile of the killer and resources to attend to the case.

Former FBI agent Pete Yachmetz told the New York Post the department should give up lead firm classification, as the victims' families express disappointment over the dearth of details being released to the general public.

“I think the Moscow Police Department is in over its head. I think they’re drowning,” said Yachmetz. “They don’t have the resources to properly address this type of crime.”

The tiny police department has around 60 staff and in 2019 only had 37 sworn-in police officers.

Police Chief James Fry insists the investigation is not "cold" yet, but increased worry with a recent warning that the killer might possibly strike again.