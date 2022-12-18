ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

hubison.com

Bison Drop Road Decision to Duquesne

PITTSBURGH, PA - Guard Aziah Hudson scored a career-high 19 points and Brooklynn Fort-Davis had one of her best games of the season with 17 points, but Howard University could not recover from a slow start and fell, 68-55, to Duquesne University in a non-conference women's game at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It was the fourth straight setback for the Bison.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

DC’s first NCAA Champions had to win a title twice

Cheers led to tears, and finally joy, when in 1974 the Howard University men’s soccer team delivered D.C. its first NCAA champion and first Division 1 champion from a Historically Black College and University. The Bison’s rise to the top mirrored the struggles faced by people of color at...
WASHINGTON, DC
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s preview

Maryland men’s basketball and head coach Kevin Willard got off to a blazing 8-0 start, capturing the hearts of its fanbase, regaining national attention and climbing up to No. 13 in the AP poll following a thrilling home win over Big Ten contender Illinois. In the three games following,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WANE 15

Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day

Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FlurrySports

Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs

Despite all of the distractions off of the field this season, the Washington Commanders have found a way to remain competitive in a crowded NFC East. In fact, the chances Commanders make the playoffs are relatively high, as they currently hold the final spot in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Let's discuss the Washington Commanders' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
WASHINGTON, DC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
Nottingham MD

Essex man hauls in winning $250,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

ESSEX, MD—An Essex man was minding his own business, enjoying the Ravens game on a recent Sunday at a neighborhood establishment, when something stole his attention from the TV screen. Was it a friend? Perhaps it was a fellow Ravens fan sharing the excitement of a touchdown? Nope. It was none other than Lady Luck herself, appearing, coincidentally, in the form of a Lady Luck scratch-off and bringing $250,000 with her.
ESSEX, MD
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland. The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA

