238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
hubison.com
Bison Drop Road Decision to Duquesne
PITTSBURGH, PA - Guard Aziah Hudson scored a career-high 19 points and Brooklynn Fort-Davis had one of her best games of the season with 17 points, but Howard University could not recover from a slow start and fell, 68-55, to Duquesne University in a non-conference women's game at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It was the fourth straight setback for the Bison.
WTOP
DC’s first NCAA Champions had to win a title twice
Cheers led to tears, and finally joy, when in 1974 the Howard University men’s soccer team delivered D.C. its first NCAA champion and first Division 1 champion from a Historically Black College and University. The Bison’s rise to the top mirrored the struggles faced by people of color at...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s preview
Maryland men’s basketball and head coach Kevin Willard got off to a blazing 8-0 start, capturing the hearts of its fanbase, regaining national attention and climbing up to No. 13 in the AP poll following a thrilling home win over Big Ten contender Illinois. In the three games following,...
Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
247Sports
How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day
Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs
Despite all of the distractions off of the field this season, the Washington Commanders have found a way to remain competitive in a crowded NFC East. In fact, the chances Commanders make the playoffs are relatively high, as they currently hold the final spot in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Let's discuss the Washington Commanders' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
Nottingham MD
Essex man hauls in winning $250,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
ESSEX, MD—An Essex man was minding his own business, enjoying the Ravens game on a recent Sunday at a neighborhood establishment, when something stole his attention from the TV screen. Was it a friend? Perhaps it was a fellow Ravens fan sharing the excitement of a touchdown? Nope. It was none other than Lady Luck herself, appearing, coincidentally, in the form of a Lady Luck scratch-off and bringing $250,000 with her.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Nike Unite Store to Open Feb. 2 in Downtown Silver Spring
The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 2, 2023, according to the location’s Google listing. The store was originally scheduled to open on November 3 but was then delayed until 2023. The location is currently under construction; exterior signage and interior fixtures have been installed.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Bay Net
Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland. The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
D.C. Jobless Rate Lowest in Nearly 50 te
The District posted the lowest jobless rate since 1976 in November. The post D.C. Jobless Rate Lowest in Nearly 50 te appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
fox5dc.com
Duke Ellington School of the Arts student, parents rally over DC Public Schools takeover
WASHINGTON - Parents and students at Duke Ellington School of the Arts are rallying against a planned takeover by D.C. Public Schools that could change the way students are taught. The famed art school was founded in 1974 and boasts a long list of alumni that include comedian Dave Chappelle,...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
