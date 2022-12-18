Jarvis Landry's debut season with his hometown New Orleans Saints is coming to an unceremonious early end. The Saints are placing Landry on injured reserve with an ankle injury Thursday, meaning the veteran wide receiver's regular season is officially over. Even if the Saints were to make an unlikely run at a division title, the earliest Landry would be able to return is the second week of the postseason.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO