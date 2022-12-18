ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Audacy

Zach Wilson universally panned during Thursday Night Football

As Lawrence has started to look like a star, Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – has increasingly flirted with the bust label. And social media let him have it as he struggled on the national stage to open up the Week 16.
The Comeback

Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms

Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Saints to place veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve

Jarvis Landry's debut season with his hometown New Orleans Saints is coming to an unceremonious early end. The Saints are placing Landry on injured reserve with an ankle injury Thursday, meaning the veteran wide receiver's regular season is officially over. Even if the Saints were to make an unlikely run at a division title, the earliest Landry would be able to return is the second week of the postseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints to sign local product Kirk Merritt to the roster to bolster injured receiver corps

With one former local high school star landing on injured reserve, the New Orleans Saints are calling up another to take his place. The Saints are signing former Destrehan star Kirk Merritt to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to his agent. He's taking the place of former Lutcher star Jarvis Landry, whom the team is placing on injured reserve Thursday.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Saints place guard Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve, make three other Tuesday transactions

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. In addition to the Ruiz move, the Saints signed linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. The Saints also re-signed linebacker Nephi Sewell to their own practice squad, and terminated the practice-squad contract of linebacker Kenny Young.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy