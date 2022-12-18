Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Zach Wilson universally panned during Thursday Night Football
As Lawrence has started to look like a star, Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – has increasingly flirted with the bust label. And social media let him have it as he struggled on the national stage to open up the Week 16.
The Saints should feel good about the Falcons win, but where is their killer instinct?
There was some undeniable truth to coach Dennis Allen’s postgame speech to his New Orleans Saints team after it beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday: Never apologize for how you get a win, because they’re hard to come by in the NFL. The...
Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms
Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints add Jarvis Landry to Wednesday's injury report; Browns stars miss another practice
A lengthy New Orleans Saints injury report got a bit worse Wednesday when the team added receiver Jarvis Landry to the list of injured players. Landry was not listed on Tuesday's injury report, which was an estimation because the team did not practice. When the Saints took the field Wednesday, Landry was not present, sitting out with an ankle injury.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints to place veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve
Jarvis Landry's debut season with his hometown New Orleans Saints is coming to an unceremonious early end. The Saints are placing Landry on injured reserve with an ankle injury Thursday, meaning the veteran wide receiver's regular season is officially over. Even if the Saints were to make an unlikely run at a division title, the earliest Landry would be able to return is the second week of the postseason.
Saints to sign local product Kirk Merritt to the roster to bolster injured receiver corps
With one former local high school star landing on injured reserve, the New Orleans Saints are calling up another to take his place. The Saints are signing former Destrehan star Kirk Merritt to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to his agent. He's taking the place of former Lutcher star Jarvis Landry, whom the team is placing on injured reserve Thursday.
Rod Walker: Dear Santa, here's the Christmas wish list for sports fans in New Orleans
It’s me again, back with the annual Christmas wish list on behalf of the sports fans in New Orleans. I know what you’re going to ask the sports teams in the city. Well, it’s been a little of both. The Pelicans and the Tulane football team have...
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth say they will return in 2023
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth said on a podcast Tuesday night they were returning to the team in 2023, ending recent speculation regarding Pratt and reversing a senior night decision in Haynesworth’s case. Pratt, a third-year player who was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, never said...
Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury on the Saints last offensive snap against Atlanta
Cesar Ruiz was on the field for each of the New Orleans Saints' 55 offensive snaps in last week's win against the Atlanta Falcons, but the very last of those snaps cost him the rest of his 2022 season. It was on that play — a called quarterback sneak that...
Saints place guard Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve, make three other Tuesday transactions
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. In addition to the Ruiz move, the Saints signed linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. The Saints also re-signed linebacker Nephi Sewell to their own practice squad, and terminated the practice-squad contract of linebacker Kenny Young.
