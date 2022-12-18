Read full article on original website
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
The Cast of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" Next to Their Real-Life Counterparts
The extraordinary life and legacy of legendary singer Whitney Houston is hitting the big screen in the upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Brought to life by writer Anthony McCarten, known for his work on "Bohemian Rhapsody," the film highlights the highs and lows of Houston's life, from her early beginnings as a choir vocalist in Newark, NJ, to her rise as one of the most adored and celebrated music artists of all time.
The Real People Who Inspired Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Max Minghella's "Babylon" Characters
Writer and director Damien Chazelle is back with a show-stopping film that combines the poshness of "The Great Gatsby" with the debauchery of "The Wolf of Wall Street." The director's latest film, "Babylon," is set at the beginning of the Golden Age of Hollywood, as the film industry transitioned from the silent era to sound movies in the 1920s. Packed with a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Max Minghella, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Diego Calva, "Babylon" brings viewers on a roller-coaster ride throughout the tumultuous, wild history of one of Hollywood's most formative periods.
Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency Concert
Adele made boyfriend Rich Paul's recent birthday a special one. During a concert at her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, the "I Drink Wine" singer paused her set to sing "Happy Birthday" to the sports agent, who celebrated his 41st birthday that same day. Clips captured by excited concertgoers offered a look at the sweet moment.
H.E.R. Surprises "Beauty and the Beast" Fans With a Rock 'n' Roll Dress Transformation
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" is a fairy tale come to life. The live-action special, available to stream on Disney+, is a star-studded event, featuring talent like H.E.R. (née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, screen legend Rita Moreno as the narrator, and more. Speaking with POPSUGAR, costume designer Marina Toybina shares what it was like to work with such impressive names and how she crafted some of the show's immaculate, stunning costumes — more than 300 in total.
