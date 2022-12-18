"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" is a fairy tale come to life. The live-action special, available to stream on Disney+, is a star-studded event, featuring talent like H.E.R. (née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, screen legend Rita Moreno as the narrator, and more. Speaking with POPSUGAR, costume designer Marina Toybina shares what it was like to work with such impressive names and how she crafted some of the show's immaculate, stunning costumes — more than 300 in total.

2 DAYS AGO