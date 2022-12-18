FOXBOROUGH – It’s not easy to get to American Samoa from the United States. If you want to get to this small island located in the South Pacific Ocean, you’ll need to get to Honolulu, Hawaii first. Hawaiian Airlines is the only major airline that gets to and from Pago Pago international Airport on Tutuila Island. There are only two flights a week round trip from Hawaii – usually on Mondays and Fridays.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO