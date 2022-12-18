Read full article on original website
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots embarrassing loss, details how Belichick will address team
Tom Brady’s been there before. Back in 2018, the quarterback was on the sideline inside Hard Rock Stadium where he thought the Patriots were moments away from a victory. Instead, that’s where the ‘Miami Miracle’ happened when Dolphins players executed a last-second multi-lateral touchdown on what should’ve been the game-ending play.
Julian Edelman rips Mac Jones for making ‘(expletive) faces,’ not tackling Chandler Jones
FOXBOROUGH — Though nearly 50 pounds lighter than Chandler Jones, Julian Edelman still believes Mac Jones should have brought the Raiders edge rusher down after the botched lateral from Jakobi Meyers. “You gotta trip him!” Edelman said on Inside the NFL. “Season’s on the line. You’ve gotta trip him.”...
Jaguars at Jets: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch Thursday Night Football
The Jaguars will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence and company head to the Meadowlands to take on Zach Wilson, who is starting again for the Jets while Mike White remains sidelined with a rib injury. In his first game since a midseason benching, Wilson threw for 317 yards, but only completed 51.4% of his passes as New York fell to the Lions last Sunday.
Here are 3 things Bill Belichick can learn from Bengals on how to develop a QB
FOXBOROUGH – It’s often said the NFL is a copycat league. Teams see what works for other teams and they try to replicate it or take something from it with the hopes it’ll bring the same positive results. Considering what’s going on with the Patriots offense this season, Bill Belichick should take a long hard look at their next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
Patriots rule 3 players out, list 4 skill-position contributors as questionable
The Patriots are banged up at some important positions ahead of a Christmas Eve date with the Bengals. Bill Belichick has three cornerbacks, three wide receivers and a pair of running backs on his final injury report of the week. DeVante Parker (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled...
Patriots fan berated by Raiders fan in viral video gets VIP invite to game from Bob Kraft
Jerry Edmond’s first NFL game didn’t go so well. New England Patriots chairman Robert Kraft invited him to make his second game much better. Following the Patriots’ disastrous loss in Las Vegas, a video went viral showing Edmond in the stands in a Tom Brady jersey getting berated by a Raiders fan.
Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: ‘Two teams reached out’ about NFL return after tweet
Rob Gronkowski knows how to create a stir on social media. Earlier this week, the retired tight end tweeted: “I’m I’m kinda bored.” It turned out to be a teaser — as most of Gronkowski’s stunts seem to be — for a partnership with Fan Duel, but apparently that didn’t stop multiple teams from dropping him a line.
Colts sign promising linebacker off Patriots practice squad
The hype train was rolling for Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone this offseason. It appears that the train is now headed to Indianapolis. According to the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are signing McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, McGrone...
Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to watch NHL Hockey Thursday
The Winnipeg Jets visit the Boston Bruins Thursday, Dec 22 after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston, MA at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play and NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ starts at $9.99 a month.
What are Patriots biggest 2023 NFL Draft needs? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. What position(s) will Pats look to fill in the upcoming draft? Thanks...
Patriots’ Joe Cardona out for season, had been playing with torn foot tendon (report)
Joe Cardona displayed some serious toughness out in the desert. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the longsnapper partially tore a tendon in his foot against the Cardinals, but finished the game and played through it again last weekend in Las Vegas. Apparently it’s gotten too bad now though, and he “won’t play again this season” but “is expected to be recovered by the spring,” per Reiss.
NFL picks against the spread for Patriots vs. Bengals, Week 16: Best bets, locks, upsets
It’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots bounce back on Saturday. Can they shake off Sunday’s embarrassing disaster and play like a team fighting for a playoff spot against the defending AFC champions?. Or will the loss followed by a week of being America’s sports punchline be...
NFL Playoff picture: Who Patriots fans should be rooting for in Week 16
After losing to the Raiders on Sunday, the New England Patriots are approaching desperation time with three games left. At 7-7, they almost certainly need to win at least two games and might need all three depending on what happens elsewhere. There are seven games this weekend across Christmas Eve,...
Patriots have one player on 2023 Pro Bowl roster, here’s who was snubbed
The NFL announced its 2023 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday and Patriots have just one representative. Matthew Judon was selected to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl. The edge rusher has been a fore this season with a career-high 14.5 sacks. He also leads the Patriots with 26 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. Judon is currently second in the NFL in sacks and tied for third in quarterback hits.
Jayson Tatum felt Celtics deserved the boos they got in Pacers loss from Boston crowd
BOSTON — Two weeks ago, the Celtics looked like they were a tier above the rest of the NBA after a red hot 21-5 start to begin the year. Since then, Boston is one miraculous late-game comeback away from a six-game losing streak. Boston hit a new low in...
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?
The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
