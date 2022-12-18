Read full article on original website
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots embarrassing loss, details how Belichick will address team
Tom Brady’s been there before. Back in 2018, the quarterback was on the sideline inside Hard Rock Stadium where he thought the Patriots were moments away from a victory. Instead, that’s where the ‘Miami Miracle’ happened when Dolphins players executed a last-second multi-lateral touchdown on what should’ve been the game-ending play.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jaguars at Jets: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch Thursday Night Football
The Jaguars will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence and company head to the Meadowlands to take on Zach Wilson, who is starting again for the Jets while Mike White remains sidelined with a rib injury. In his first game since a midseason benching, Wilson threw for 317 yards, but only completed 51.4% of his passes as New York fell to the Lions last Sunday.
Julian Edelman rips Mac Jones for making ‘(expletive) faces,’ not tackling Chandler Jones
FOXBOROUGH — Though nearly 50 pounds lighter than Chandler Jones, Julian Edelman still believes Mac Jones should have brought the Raiders edge rusher down after the botched lateral from Jakobi Meyers. “You gotta trip him!” Edelman said on Inside the NFL. “Season’s on the line. You’ve gotta trip him.”...
Here are 3 things Bill Belichick can learn from Bengals on how to develop a QB
FOXBOROUGH – It’s often said the NFL is a copycat league. Teams see what works for other teams and they try to replicate it or take something from it with the hopes it’ll bring the same positive results. Considering what’s going on with the Patriots offense this season, Bill Belichick should take a long hard look at their next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots rule 3 players out, list 4 skill-position contributors as questionable
The Patriots are banged up at some important positions ahead of a Christmas Eve date with the Bengals. Bill Belichick has three cornerbacks, three wide receivers and a pair of running backs on his final injury report of the week. DeVante Parker (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled...
Colts sign promising linebacker off Patriots practice squad
The hype train was rolling for Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone this offseason. It appears that the train is now headed to Indianapolis. According to the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are signing McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, McGrone...
Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: ‘Two teams reached out’ about NFL return after tweet
Rob Gronkowski knows how to create a stir on social media. Earlier this week, the retired tight end tweeted: “I’m I’m kinda bored.” It turned out to be a teaser — as most of Gronkowski’s stunts seem to be — for a partnership with Fan Duel, but apparently that didn’t stop multiple teams from dropping him a line.
Patriots’ Joe Cardona out for season, had been playing with torn foot tendon (report)
Joe Cardona displayed some serious toughness out in the desert. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the longsnapper partially tore a tendon in his foot against the Cardinals, but finished the game and played through it again last weekend in Las Vegas. Apparently it’s gotten too bad now though, and he “won’t play again this season” but “is expected to be recovered by the spring,” per Reiss.
Patriots bring back former contributing linebacker Terez Hall
After losing one linebacker, the Patriots have added another. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. That left the team with an opening and they brought back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall. Hall spent three seasons in...
Patriots might be without two starters and a key special teams player
FOXBOROUGH – It appears like the Patriots will be without two starters on Saturday. A big question following Thursday’s practice is if they’ll be missing a key special teams player as well. Neither DeVante Parker (concussion) nor Jalen Mills (groin) practiced on Thursday. This day marked the...
NFL picks against the spread for Patriots vs. Bengals, Week 16: Best bets, locks, upsets
It’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots bounce back on Saturday. Can they shake off Sunday’s embarrassing disaster and play like a team fighting for a playoff spot against the defending AFC champions?. Or will the loss followed by a week of being America’s sports punchline be...
Patriots have one player on 2023 Pro Bowl roster, here’s who was snubbed
The NFL announced its 2023 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday and Patriots have just one representative. Matthew Judon was selected to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl. The edge rusher has been a fore this season with a career-high 14.5 sacks. He also leads the Patriots with 26 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. Judon is currently second in the NFL in sacks and tied for third in quarterback hits.
