Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 BOLD Predictions
Here we are in December of the 2022 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are within sniffing distance of a playoff spot. On Christmas Eve, they travel to Carolina this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers, a 5-9 team that still has viability in the debilitated NFC South. With the Lions, in essence, controlling their own destiny, it’s time for a Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers bold predictions.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm
In case you have not yet heard, you may want to listen closely. A winter storm is coming! Well, the Detroit Lions are well aware that there is a winter storm warning in effect, and they are not taking any chances as they have decided to alter their travel plans, as they will be heading out of town early for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that the Lions will be flying out of Detroit on Thursday afternoon.
Jacksonville Jaguars win at NY Jets, close to within one-half game of Titans in AFC South
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night. The second matchup between last year's first two draft picks — Lawrence at No. 1 and Wilson No. 2 — wasn't even close. ...
Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback
The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson. In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler. This is Streveler’s pro football...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
The winter storm that is expected to impact quite a bit of North America is no joke and because of that, the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators has been postponed. The NHL announced just moments ago that Friday’s game between the Red Wings and Senators at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed, and rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET, due to severe winter weather expected to impact the area.
Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Matchup
Tonight’s Starting Goalies HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7:00 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 33 points good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division and 12th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Austin Czarnik
On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings lost their sixth game in a row as they fell to the Washington Capitals in overtime. Following the loss, the Red Wings are now sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have made a decision on center, Austin Czarnik. So far this season, Czarnik has just three points in 12 appearances for the Red Wings.
Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been
Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.
Penei Sewell breaking down fans’ pass protection vs. wife is perfection [Video]
On Sunday, during a win over the New York Jets, Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions offensive line were brilliant once again, and it has now been 10 quarters since an opposing pass rush has sacked quarterback, Jared Goff. But, apparently, Sewell is not just good at getting the job done on the field, but he also seems to be pretty comfortable evaluating talent as an analyst. Sewell showed that on Tuesday, as he broke down a video of a husband pass-blocking against his wife.
Jared Goff reveals secret about game-winning TD vs. Jets
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions did not play their best game on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the game was on the line, Goff found the right man in the right spot. That man, of course, was Brock Wright, who caught a pass from Goff and ran 51 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. While speaking to reporters, Goff revealed a little secret about the game-winning play call.
Michigan Football lands 4-Star DL Enow Etta
According to reports, 4-Star DL Enow Etta has decided between Michigan, Miami, and others. Earlier this morning, Wolverines coach Mike Elston took to Twitter to break the news that Etta has decided to sign with the Michigan Football program. Etta, who is 6-5, 260 lbs, is the No. 14 ranked DL in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.
