tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda accepts position at North Texas
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda is leaving the Crimson Tide as it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Svoboda has accepted a position at North Texas. Svoboda will serve as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach. Svoboda has spent the past two seasons at...
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: 5-Star recruits join Alabama for practice hours after signing
Alabama football’s five-star signees, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes arrived at the University of Alabama Wednesday for practice after signing with the Crimson Tide hours before. Downs and Haynes are both products of Georgia. The duo will participate in the rest of Alabama’s Sugar Bowl practices. Hours after signing...
tdalabamamag.com
Recruits react to 5-Star DB Desmond Ricks signing with Alabama
Multiple recruits shared their reactions to Alabama football landing five-star defensive back, Desmond Ricks over Florida and LSU.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its eighth player heading to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henry To’oto’o, a middle linebacker, accepted his invitation on Thursday. As a California native, he finished the regular season second in total tackles for the Crimson Tide (89). To’oto’o collected seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Edric Hill signs with Alabama
Edric Hill signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Hill is a product of North Kansas City High School in Missouri. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The Missouri product will enroll at UA as an early enrollee in January,. The four-star recruit chose Alabama over LSU, Nebraska and...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Desmond Ricks commitment means for Alabama?
Alabama football wrapped up its loaded 2023 recruiting class with yet another five-star with Desmond Ricks signing with the Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Ricks’ commitment means for the Crimson Tide. His full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense has challenge on its hands with K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan signs with Alabama
Dylan Lonergan signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Lonergan is a product of Brookwood High School in Georgia. He is a four-star recruit, who plans to play football at baseball at UA. The Georgia native chose Alabama over Stanford and others. Watch Dylan Lonergan Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO WR Malik Benson signs with Alabama
Malik Benson signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Benson is a native of Kansas, and is rated as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country. He is a product of Hutchinson Community College. The Kansas native currently stands at 6-foot and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The four-star chose Alabama over...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 safety Caleb Downs signs with Alabama football
Caleb Downs signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Downs is rated as a consensus five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect. He is a product of Mill Creek High School in Georgia, and he currently stands at 6-foot and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
tdalabamamag.com
Finland 6-foot-7 OL Olaus Alinen signs with Alabama
Finland native, Olaus Alinen signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Alinen is a product of Loomis Chafee High School in Connecticut, but he is originally from Pori, Finland. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and weighs over 300 pounds. The Alabama signee garners a four-star rating. Alinen chose Alabama over Georgia, Miami...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 OL Miles Mcvay signs with Alabama
Miles McVay made it official with Alabama football Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide. McVay is considered a top offensive line prospect, and he is listed at 6-foot-6 and more than 300 pounds. He is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. The four-star recruit is currently practicing for the Sugar Bowl with the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor makes it official with Alabama football
Kadyn Proctor has made it official with Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide. Proctor garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect. The Iowa native currently stands at 6-foot-7, and he weighs approximately 330 pounds. The Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Florida 5-Star RB Richard Young signs with Alabama
Richard Young signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Young is a product of Lehigh High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he currently stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. The Florida native...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination
Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star QB Eli Holstein signs NLI with Alabama
Eli Holstein signed with Alabama football Wednesday, keeping his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Holstein is a product of Zachary High School in Louisiana, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. He is currently going through bowl practice with the Tide. The Louisiana native currently stands at...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud signs with Alabama
Jordan Renaud signed with Alabama football Wednesday, keeping his commitment with the Crimson Tide. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and approximately 250 pounds. The Texas native chose Alabama over Oklahoma. Watch Jordan Renaud Highlights...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 edge rusher Keon Keeley makes it official with Alabama
Keon Keeley made it official with Alabama, signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Keeley is a product of Berkeley Prep High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from all major recruiting sites, and he is considered to be one of the nation’s top edge rushers. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
tdalabamamag.com
3-Star ATH Brayson Hubbard signs with Alabama
Brayson Hubbard kept his commitment to the Crimson Tide and sign with Alabama football Wednesday. Hubbard garners a three-star rating from most recruiting sites. He played quarterback for Ocen Springs High School throughout his high school career, but he is expected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. The Mississippi...
tdalabamamag.com
Anniston 4-Star OL Ryqueze McElderry signs with Alabama
Ryqueze McElderry signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday, choosing to stay within the state. McElderry is a product of Anniston High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating. He is currently listed at 6-foot-3 and approximately 340 pounds. The Anniston product is currently practicing with the Crimson Tide.
