ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Lisa’s Favorite Things at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – Watch out Oprah, today it’s all about Lisa at the Pro Shop. She visited Local 5 Live with a peek at some of her favorite things you can shop at the Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Howard secures second naming rights donation for Howard Commons

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space. The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skating and tubing at Titletown closed due to weather through Christmas weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Skating at Titletown’s Hy-Vee Plaza and tubing at Ariens Hill are now closed through the weekend due to winter storm conditions in Green Bay. Officials made the closure announcement on Thursday afternoon while also giving updates on additional events at Titletown taking place in the near future.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A few holiday shows dot the calendar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a day in the last week in Wisconsin – performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Giving the gift of beer from Ahnapee Brewery

(WFRV) – Try something new and local with friends and family this season. Nick from Ahnapee Brewery stepped out of the garage to show Local 5 Live the latest in growlers, including shelf life, how to properly store, and gifting ideas. Ahnapee has two locations:. 202 Clark Street in...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Cities Chamber: Exciting projects for Kaukauna in 2023

(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber has had a busy year. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman with how the chamber has made a big impact on the community, plus a look ahead to 2023 including some exciting projects unfolding in Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County grocery shoppers prepare for winter storm and holiday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the upcoming winter storm and Christmas just days away, people are checking off the items on their grocery lists earlier than usual. Store director of the Pick N’ Save in Green Bay Ken Voss says, “It’s crazy. Customers are not only in shopping for Christmas, but also because of the snow storm coming, so it’s been a very busy time.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Airport clears runways during winter storm

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Airport is plowing the runways so planes can takeoff and land safely during the winter storm. Airport crews use a 24-foot plow with a 22-foot broom to plow both of their runways, one of which is 8,000 feet. The plow can also reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin First responders worried about over-confident drivers during a major storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency management officials are trying to share accurate, real-time information with a forecast calling for several more inches of snow and more immediately, very high winds. Brown County Emergency Management is using the social media handle #bepreparedbrowncounty to share information. As of Thursday afternoon,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Cozy up with a shawl

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is all about being warm and cozy. Wraps and shawls are all the rage this season and a perfect way to snuggle up on cold winter days, best of all, with wraps there’s no need to worry about sizing. If you are looking...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Varied 2023 set at popular Door County play venue

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Variety is in store again at Peninsula Players Theatre for 2023. According to a press release: “(The season) will have something for everyone, including adventure, joy, reflection and plenty of laughs,” said Linda Fortunato, in her second season as artistic director. Entering...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight shows set at Broadway Theatre in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight live theater productions are announced for Broadway Theatre in 2023 according to the playbill for the most recent Birder Players show. The theater is home of Birder Players and Birder Studio of Performing Arts. Six of the productions will be by Birder Players:
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy