Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old girl shot in vehicle in West Baltimore, police say not intended target
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a young girl was shot in a vehicle in West Baltimore on Thursday. At approximately 1:50 AM, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 14-year-old girl suffering from...
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
Man found shot, dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Dec. 22, 3:04 p.m. — Police said the man who died was Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, Md. He had been shot. Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County […]
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
foxbaltimore.com
44-year-old man dies in northwest Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 44-year-old man died in the Langston Hughes neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baltimore City Police Department. The department says at about 5:01 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue to...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
foxbaltimore.com
Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
Police ID Man Found Stabbed To Death In Silver Spring Parking Garage (UPDATE)
A man was found stabbed to death in a parking garage in Silver Spring, authorities say. The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the parking garage around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Montgomery County police. The garage was reportedly on Wayne Avenue by...
City settles two lawsuits against BPD, including one involving the GTTF
Two lawsuits against the Baltimore Police Department, including one involving the Gun Trace Task Force, have been settled out of court.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets
Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where a 44-year-old man died.
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man dies after he's found on fire in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found on fire early this morning, say police. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.
foxbaltimore.com
Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
