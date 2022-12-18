BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO