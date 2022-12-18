ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
foxbaltimore.com

Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where a 44-year-old man died.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homeless man dies after he's found on fire in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found on fire early this morning, say police. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

