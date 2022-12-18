ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

The Chargers (7-6) and Titans (7-6) will face off in Week 15. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Titans.

Date, time and location

  • Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT
  • SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

  • TV: CBS
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

  • DOUBTFUL: S Derwin James
  • QESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins

Titans:

  • OUT: OLB Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Amani Hooker

Betting odds

  • Chargers -1.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-150), Titans (+125)
  • Over/under: 46.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

  • Chargers' run defense vs. Derrick Henry: The Chargers biggest challenge in Week 15 will be trying to slow down the Titans' powerful running back. Henry, known as one of the league's best rushers, will face a Chargers defense who's allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry and 147 rushing yards to opposing teams. Despite the Chargers scuffling against the run, they did show progress last week against the Dolphins, holding them under 100 rushing yards, just the second time all season they've done so. With Sebastian Joseph-Day expected to return from his knee injury, the Chargers should receive a lift from the interior alignment of the defensive line.
  • Chargers' pass game should be poised for a big day: With wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both putting their lingering injuries behind them and healthy enough to play, the Chargers offense has looked quite different since they each returned to the starting lineup. Last week, in the first game with each pass-catcher healthy enough to play the entirety of the contest, quarterback Justin Herbert looked their way early and often, finishing the game with a season-high 367 passing yards. Allen and Williams combined for 18 catches, 208 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the Titans are allowing a league-worst 283 passing yards per game, indicating the Chargers should be able to have much success by airing it out.
  • Will Chargers' pass protection improve?: Herbert has been sacked 18 times across the last four weeks, the most for any quarterback over that span. Second-year player Foster Sarell has received the starting nod at right tackle the last two weeks in slew of injuries. However, as Trey Pipkins' knee injury has improved, he's been deemed questionable and is expected to make his return in Week 15. The Titans will be without one of the team's top pass rushers with Denico Autry ruled out with a knee injury.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

ChargerReport

Chargers S Derwin James Making Progress From Quad Injury, Could Return to Practice This Week

The Chargers defense has played some of its best football this season across the last two weeks, and that's been without the team's All-Pro safety Derwin James. James injured his quad in Week 13 against the Raiders and has been sidelined the last two games. He hasn't practiced to any extent since the injury and Chargers coach Brandon Staley has classified his status as "day-to-day."
