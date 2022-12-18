ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host red-hot New York Knicks in Sunday afternoon battle

By Tony East
AllPacers
AllPacers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoZtU_0jmqnwop00

The Pacers and Knicks will face off for the first time of the season tonight.

In this story:

The Indiana Pacers return home for a quick one-game stay on Sunday as they host the New York Knicks. The Pacers will hope to get back over .500 as they fell to 15-15 with a loss on Friday night.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are the hottest team in the NBA. They have won a league-best six games in a row and have moved into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. New York shook up its rotation recently, and it has boosted the team in a big way.

The Pacers and Knicks split a pair of games they played against each other in the preseason.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, MSG Networks

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 227.5.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Young forward Chris Duarte (left ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since his ankle injury in early November. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Knicks, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels, and Obi Toppin are out.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson: The Knicks made a big splash this offseason and brought in Brunson to be their point guard. That signing has paid off in a big way as the 26-year old ball handler has been excellent for New York, averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Haliburton will have his hands full containing the former Dallas Maverick. The Pacers point guard is averaging 20.7 points and 9.3 assists per game this month.

Jalen Smith vs Julius Randle: Last week, the Pacers made a starting lineup change based on matchups and moved Smith to the second unit for two games. However, the young big man started again on Friday night agaist Cleveland, a bigger team. Against Randle, a former All-Star bruising big man, Smith could draw another start.

He will have his hands full with the forceful forward. Randle is averaging 22.4 points per game and is strong on the glass, so Smith will need to hit hard and grab misses.

  • Do any of the NBA players rumored to be available for trade make sense for the Indiana Pacers? CLICK HERE.
  • Victor Oladipo reflects on Indiana Pacers tenure after battling team for the first time since blockbuster trade. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won't be stopped by more defensive attention. CLICK HERE.
  • Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs on Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard: 'He has such a high basketball IQ.' CLICK HERE.
  • Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow on Twitter: @SIPacers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms

Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy