US to Release Medicine From National Stockpile as Flu Season Rages
The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are even noticing bare shelves...
You Really Should Mask Up Again, Says Infectious Disease Expert: The Tripledemic Is Hitting ‘Too Fast and Too Furious'
Most Americans aren't wearing face masks anymore — and their timing isn't great, says a leading infectious disease expert. Just 26% of Americans reported in October that they're wearing masks outside of their homes. That's a decrease of about 20% to 50% from 2020 and 2021, according to data collected by the Covid States Project.
Secret train and a government plane: how Zelenskiy made his high-security trip to the US
Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s surprise visit to Washington – the Ukrainian president’s first overseas trip since the Russian invasion 300 days ago – started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday. The next morning he arrived in the southern Polish city of Przemysl, where he...
Nearly 107,000 US Drug Overdose Deaths in 2021, CDC's Final Tally Shows
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000...
