US to Release Medicine From National Stockpile as Flu Season Rages

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are even noticing bare shelves...
Nearly 107,000 US Drug Overdose Deaths in 2021, CDC's Final Tally Shows

Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000...
