CDC Warns of a Rise in Severe Strep A Infections Among Children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday alerted the medical community to an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections. Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever, but invasive infections refer to more serious cases in which the bacteria spread to areas of the body that such pathogens normally don't reach, like the bloodstream.
Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in the Spring Under Provision Tucked Inside $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
FDA Commissioner Urges Parents Not to Stockpile Children's Flu Medications Amid Shortages
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said elevated flu and RSV infection levels among kids are leading to unprecedented demand for children's pain and fever relief medications. Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said it has ramped up production around the clock to try to meet demand. CVS Health, Walgreens and RiteAid have implemented...
Secret train and a government plane: how Zelenskiy made his high-security trip to the US
Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s surprise visit to Washington – the Ukrainian president’s first overseas trip since the Russian invasion 300 days ago – started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday. The next morning he arrived in the southern Polish city of Przemysl, where he...
