Why Some ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Fans Think Dominique and Brittan Were Secretly a Couple

Not everyone’s story is equally shown on Too Hot to Handle Season 4 . The couples who last the longest tend to get the most screen time. Fans are finding out some romantic connections weren’t shown, which led to a theory about Brittan Byrd and Dominique Defoe .

Why ‘Too Hot to Handle’ fans think Dominique and Brittan were romantic

Brittan Byrd on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

Fans have been paying close attention to the cast since they still don’t know which couples are together. The cast is currently hanging out in London together.

On Reddit , a user asked what’s going on between Dominique and Nigel Jones on the show. She turned him down romantically, but slept in the same bed with him. Viewers gave their theories about Dominique in the replies.

“Someone posted on here that Dominique said she had made a romantic connection on the show, and it wasn’t with Nigel, but they didn’t show it,” one person wrote.

“With whom?” another fan asked. “Allegedly it was a female [hands up emoji] but they didn’t say exactly,” the user answered.

“Brittan and her made a TikTok about being bi and liked some comments of them being together but idk if they were joking,” someone else explained.

“That would be interesting but it kinda doesn’t make any sense? Jawa, Kayla and Brittan were all with specific guys throughout the show and Sophie was by herself after the whole Creed situation. Also if she was in a relationship with one of the girls why would she sleep in bed with Nigel basically the entire show,” one person asked.

“I was actually laughing at the end when Dominique seemed to really think she had a chance at winning. Not sure of she realized they gave her like no screen time and she was a very ‘minor character,’” a commenter wrote.

“From what I have heard there was a lesbian relationship cut out of the show and talking about sexuality would be a big reason why for winning,” a fan replied.

Dominique says she flirted with women in the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 cast

Dominique Defoe of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

Related

Who Wins ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4?

‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Seb and Kayla Dating After the Show?

‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Jawahir and Nick Dating After the Show?

Brittan and Dominique made a TikTok about their icks with dating. Both of them included things that turned them off when dating men and women.

“Oh my god the way I would have been flirting w ya’ll instead of the boys,” one fan commented. “The way I actually did that HAHA,” Dominique revealed.

“No because I’m NGL I shipped ya’ll so hard the whole time,” one fan wrote. “We did too LMAO,” Dominique replied.

“We needed u guys to get together and let the boys get mad fr [laughing emoji and heart emoji],” one viewer wrote. Dominique liked the comment.

Sadly, fans didn’t get to see any of this. It looks like Dominique and Brittan are still close. They have posted multiple pictures and photos together recently with other cast members in London . But they haven’t revealed their relationship statuses yet.